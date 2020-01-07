Consultant Hired to Conduct a Traffic and Operations Safety Review of Trans-Canada Highway-Exit 40 Intersection

After video monitoring of Exit 40 in Auld’s Cove, the Dept. of Transportation has determined that the Town of Mulgrave’s concerns are justified: the intersection with highway 334 does pose challenges for turning vehicles. Minister of Transportation Lloyd Hines’ letter responding to the safety concerns was shared with council at last night’s meeting. Mulgrave residents using the exit to the town from the Trans-Canada Highway have reported many close calls with Transfer Trucks using the wrong lane while turning into the Irving Big Stop that re-opened there in August. Dartmouth-based Harbourside Transportation Consultants have been hired to conduct a traffic and operations safety review of the intersection.