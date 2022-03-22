Consultants present Plan to Pictou Town Council to Revitalize the Waterfront

The consultants have laid out their plan for revitalizing the town of Pictou’s waterfront. At last

night’s monthly meeting of council, Jason Genne of Upland Planning & Design presented the Waterfront Masterplan, developed with input from the public and council. Genne told council the plan would make the waterfront a centre of civic life, provide more access to the water and become an attraction not just for visitors, but for business and the community at large.

Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan is excited about the plan, and expects council to approve it next month. But with an estimated total price tag of 35 million dollars, even with a proposed timeline of more than ten years, Ryan says there’s no way that Pictou can do it alone.

A copy of the Pictou Waterfront Masterplan, along with a video of Genne’s presentation to council, will be posted on the town’s website this week.