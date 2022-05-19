Consultants report on Proposed Consolidation of Antigonish Town and County Expected this Summer

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said it will likely be sometime in July when the town

and county councils hear back from their consultants with a report on the proposed consolidation of the two municipalities.

The public information sessions wrapped up Wednesday night with an online session, and the consultants will now gather and go over their collected data, which will then be filed as a report to the Town and County of Antigonish. Upon receiving the report, council will determine a timeline as for how they will analyze the report.

McCarron said they will determine the form of how the council will share the report with the public once they receive it themselves. They will then determine their next steps moving forward. The warden said he enjoyed the consultation piece, noting there was a lot of conversation in each community.