Consultants Report on Proposed Consolidation of Antigonish Town and County to Capture Community Feedback

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said Antigonish Town and County councils expect to hear back from their consultants on a consolidation related report either by the end of this month or early next month. Boucher said the councils will make sure the report gets out to everyone who wants to read it, noting the report will be made available to download on the town’s web site and there will also be physical copies available for those without internet access.

Boucher said they have a roundabout timeline, noting council will review the report, which she stressed is labeled as a “what we heard” report.

As for when council will vote on a potential decision, it’s looking like the early fall, September or October.