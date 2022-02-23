Consultations about to Ramp Up on Proposed Consolidation of Antigonish Town and County

Discussions over a proposed consolidation of the Antigonish Town and County municipalities

is about move into high gear.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says consultations with Town and County residents will begin soon.

Boucher says Town and County Councils will meet tonight to come up with the guiding principles and how the consultation process will develop over the coming months.

Boucher says the two municipal units wanted to begin the process of consultation about a month ago, but the latest wave of COVID-19 stalled it a bit.