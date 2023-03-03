Consultations on Federal Immigration System Underway

Public consultations are now underway aimed at building the federal Immigration system to

meet the needs of the next generation. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is the federal Immigration Minister. He says the consultations kicked off at Pier 21 in Halifax last week.

Fraser says Pier 21 was a very powerful location to host the consultations.

Topics raised included options to better target health care workers, the importance of Canada continuing its important role in resettling refugees, and services in smaller communities to support newcomers.

Sessions will continue nation-wide into the spring.