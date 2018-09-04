Consultations Underway on Restoring 15 Hectares of Saltmarsh along the Northumberland Strait

hectares of saltmarsh along the Northumberland Strait over a five year period. The funding to the Clean Foundation for the restoration work comes from the Federal Fisheries Department’s Coastal Restoration Fund A Dartmouth-based environment foundation is seeking input from the public on restoring 15hectares of saltmarsh along the Northumberland Strait over a five year period. The funding to the Clean Foundation for the restoration work comes from the Federal Fisheries Department’s Coastal Restoration Fund

In partnership with the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq’s M’ikmaw Conservation Group, the foundation is hosting a series of community engagement sessions across the region.

Locally meetings have already been held in Pictou Landing, New Glasgow and Antigonish. The Clean Foundation’s Charlynne Robertson says if you’ve missed the local meetings, there’s still an opportunity to provide input.

Two scheduled meetings are left, tonight at the Four Fathers Memorial Library in Amherst and Thursday at the Tatamagouche Centre.