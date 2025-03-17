Contract Awarded for Design and Overnight of Upgrades at the Antigonish Sewage Treatment Plant

The Town of Antigonish has announced it has signed a contract with CBCL Limited for the design and oversight of significant upgrades to the Antigonish Sewage Treatment Plant. The contract is worth $464, 850 plus HST. In a release, Town officials say the work will improve the plant’s efficiency and sustainability by addressing key operational challenges.

The project will focus on the installation of a new front-end screening system and headworks, and enhancing the existing infrastructure at the plant. The upgrade aims to reduce maintenance costs, improve the effectiveness of the aeration process by preventing organic buildup and eliminate the odour issues caused by a lack of oxygen at the front of the aerated lagoon.