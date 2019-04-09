Contract Awarded for trail as Part of the Destination Reeves Street Project

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton said Dexter Construction recently received the tender for the construction of the active transportation-green way trail as part of the Destination Reeves Street Project. The10-feet wide off road trail will run from the NSCC Strait Area Campus to Pitt Street.

Other parts of the Destination Reeves Street Project include a 1 kilometre road diet from Pitt Street to Trunk 4 with a switch from four to three lanes as part of a pilot project, which is expected to last a year plus an adjustment period. The cost of the project is around $5 million.

Beaton said there is partnership between the town, the province, the federal government, and the NSCC Strait Campus and includes participation from local businesses.

Back in February, Port Hawkesbury Town Council defeated a motion to remove the road re-design component of the project. Council then unanimously passed a motion supporting the project with some minor changes including the removal of the bike lane component of the pilot, improvements to the MacSween intersection and new crosswalk infrastructure at MacSween Street and Old Sydney Road.