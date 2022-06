Contract talks have broken off between long-term care workers, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Alderwood Rest Home in Baddeck.

In a release, CUPE National Representative Tammy Martin says issues yet to be resolved include time off, wages and benefits.

Local 1635 of the union represents 80 workers, including continuing care assistants, licensed practical nurses, and support services such as dietary, housekeeping, laundry and maintainance.