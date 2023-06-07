Convocation Ceremonies for NSCC’s Pictou and Strait Area Campuses set for Thursday

Local NSCC Campuses will host graduation services on Thursday.

NSCC’s Pictou Campus is hosting its convocation ceremony for 200 graduates, at 9:45

a.m. at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. NSCC’s Strait Area Campus will see 234 graduates walk across the stage Thursday at 4:45 p.m. at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Andrew Johnson, a graduate of the Cabinetmaking Certificate, has been chosen as the Pictou Campus valedictorian. Kimberly Timmons, a graduate of the Natural Resources Environmental Technology Diploma, has been chosen as the Strait Area Campus valedictorian.

All ceremonies will be live-streamed at nscc.ca/convocation and will also be available on YouTube in the days following the event.