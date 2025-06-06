Convocation Ceremonies Held Thursday for NSCC’s Strait Area and Pictou Campuses

The two local campuses with the Nova Scotia Community College held convocation ceremonies Thursday.

About 270 graduating students at the Nova Scotia Community College’s Strait Area campus received their diplomas and certificates at Convocation Thursday evening.

The college also conferred five awards.

The Board of Governors’ Award went to Courage Agwa in the Natural Resources Environmental Technology diploma program.

Abigail Cushing in the Bridge Watch Rating College Certificate program received the NSCC Gold Medal Award, while Brayden Boudreau in the Electrical Construction and Industrial Certificate program accepted the President’s Award.

The NSCC Alumni Award recipient is Modupe Aminat Abass-Tijani in the IT Generalist diploma program, and Matthew Collins in the Carpetry diploma program took the Governor General’s Academic Medal.

On Thursday morning, the Pictou Campus convocation was held , where more 270 graduates received their diplomas and certificates.

Five awards were presented at the ceremony. The Board of Governors’ Award recipient is Carter Lycett in the Business Administration diploma program, while Alyssa James in the Administrative Professional certificate program received the NSCC Gold Medal Award.

Colby Sirois in the Cabinet Making and Woodworking Techniques certificate program was presented with the President’s Award, while Michelle MacNeil in Social Services diploma .