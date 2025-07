Cory Hall of Jolicure, New Brunswick won the BJ’s Truck Centre 150 at Oyster Bed Speedway in Prince Edward Island over the weekend. For Hall, it’s his fourth victory in the Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour this season. Darren MacKinnon of Charlottetown crossed the finish line in second, followed by Ashton Tucker of Miramichi, New Brunswick.

Ryan Van Oirschot of Antigonish finished 16th in the race.