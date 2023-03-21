Cost-Sharing Concerns Raised at New Glasgow Town Council

More cost-sharing concerns were raised at the monthly meeting of New Glasgow town council.

While presenting the draft budget for Pictou County Shared Services for the coming fiscal year, CAO Lisa MacDonald mentioned to council that the budget for the East River Environmental Control Centre, or EREC has been deferred for another two months.

Several years ago, the municipalities agreed to install flow meters at points within the sewage system, as there was a phase in for costs to be based on the amount of use.

The phase-in was completed by 2015, but because there are still some municipalities that have not installed their flow meters, the lack of data means that payments for EREC remain based on a study of flows that was done back in 2006. Council passed a motion to write a letter to the Shared Service Authority to urge all municipalities to come into compliance with regard to flow meters.