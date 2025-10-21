Costs Associated with the former Consolidation Issue in the Town and County of Antigonish raised at Town Council’s Committee of the Whole Meeting Recently

The topic of costs surrounding the former consolidation issue in the town and county of Antigonish came up during a recent Committee of the Whole Meeting for the Town of Antigonish.

Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron explained deputy mayor Diane Roberts brought up the matter. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/Octboer-21-Cameron-consolidation-.wav Cameron said consolidation was a contentious issue with some residents and, at this time, he doesn’t think it is the will of council to reopen that wound. Instead, he said, let’s use the resources available in a productive manner and work on the projects council deems important.