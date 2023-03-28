Costs for a Feasibility Study for Proposed Multi-Use Facility in Richmond County Higher than Expected

Costs to study the feasibility of a multi-use facility in Richmond County are more than

anticipated.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting, Richmond Municipal Council decided to discuss the matter at their next meeting after reviewing correspondence from Public Works Director Chris Boudreau.

In the meantime, they are asking municipal staff to investigate funding sources and report their findings to council.

With the current Richmond Arena building hitting its 50th anniversary this year, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the facility is “nearing the end of its life.”

While planning a new replacement facility, the warden said the municipality decided to broaden the scope of the new structure, looking at meeting space, opportunities for arts and culture events, as well as office space.

After issuing the RFP, Mombourquette said bids were “a lot higher” than the $50,000 budgeted, a cost that was set with expectations to leverage funding from the federal and provincial governments. She said the municipality will have to spend an additional $80,000, bringing the total cost to $130,000.

CAO Troy MacCulloch estimated the project will be in the range of $20 million to $40 million.