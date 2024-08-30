Listen Live

Council of Health Care Union Reach Two Year Tentative Deal with the Province

Aug 30, 2024 | Regional News

The province’s two health authorities – Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health – and the Council of Health Care Unions reached a tentative two-year agreement early this morning, August 30, that covers about 9,000 healthcare workers.

Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson stated the department believes it is a fair deal for workers and taxpayers, adding they believe it is a deal  that will allow government to continue investing in important things like healthcare and housing. She also said the government thanks the Council of Health Care Unions for their work achieving this agreement.

Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson

The bargaining unit has 185 job classifications, including physiotherapists, lab staff, psychologists, continuing care assistants, social workers and pharmacists. They work across the province at Nova Scotia Health or IWK Health facilities.

Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until it is ratified by union members. There will be no further comment until ratification. 


