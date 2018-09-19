Council would like to see some movement on federal funding projects

Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron and municipal treasurer clerk Glen Horne recently met with Diane Surette, a representative from the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure renewal, regarding infrastructure programs and a bilateral agreement signed between the province and the federal government.

McCarron said the federal government seems to indicate money is there for projects but the province doesn’t seem to have the pieces together to roll out the program. Back in April, the province and federal government signed a bilateral agreement for more than $827 million over the next decade for infrastructure projects.

The warden said the county is looking at the North Grant water line and a waterline looping project. He said the engineering work is complete on those projects and county is waiting for a greenlight.

McCarron said whether they get something started this fall or not remains to be seen.