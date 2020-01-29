Councillor asks for Better Communication at Richmond Council

District 5 councillor Jason MacLean told the regular monthly meeting of Richmond council that he wants communication to improve.

In Arichat last night, the former warden recalled that when council had back-to-back meetings on the same night last week, he was not informed it was a working lunch.

Two days later, a meeting between council and Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway was cancelled four hours prior, but MacLean was only informed after arriving.

The final issue was finding out from an article in The Reporter that Port Hawkesbury Town Council passed a motion requesting Richmond County join them in jointly hiring a development officer.

MacLean requested that all councillors be kept informed and asked that he be contacted via cell phone because he rarely checks municipal e-mails during the work day.

Richmond Warden Brian Marchand agreed to the request and added that MacLean is not being deliberately excluded.