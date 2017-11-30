Countdown is on for the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society’s entry into the Aviva Community Fund

The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is hoping that next Tuesday will give them reason to celebrate Phase 2 of their development. Last month, the society was notified that they were finalists in the national Aviva community fund competition; entering them into a $100,000 grand prize.

Affordable Housing chair, Colleen Cameron says that it would have been impossible to get where they are now without support from the community. Cameron adds that the money would be put towards a community room in Riverside Estates:

The winner of the Aviva competition will be announced next Tuesday, and you’re invited to attend the countdown. Cameron says the public is welcome to the Community Room at the People’s Place Library on December 5th at 1:00 to hear who the winner will be.