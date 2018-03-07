Counterfeit US $100 Bills found in New Glasgow area

New Glasgow Regional Police are warning some counterfeit American currency is making the rounds in the local area. Reports from local businesses indicate

the bogus bills are in 100 dollar denominations.

Police spokesman Constable Ken MacDonald says the bills appear to be very realistic and authentic. He adds

technology has become increasingly sophisticated in making these bills and harder to detect.

You are not required to accept a bill if you believe it’s counterfeit. If you end up with this fake currency, call the police at (902) 752-1941.

To learn more about spotting counterfeit currency, visit https://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention/

If you wish to remain to report anonymous, they can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 followed by the message to ‘crimes’ (274637), or submit tips via Secure Web at www.crimestoppers.ca.