Country Artists George Canyon and Carolyn Dawn Johnson to Headline Stan Rogers Folk Festival

The Stan Rogers Folk Festival in Canso will be having a bit of a country flair as it returns for its

25th anniversary this summer.

Organizers have announced two country entertainers will be headliners this year. Alberta’s Carolyn Dawn Johnson will lead the Saturday night Show on July 23rd, while Pictou County native George Canyon will be the top act for Sunday evening’s show on July 24th.

Several other entertainers with connections to the local area will be at the festival this year including Dave Gunning, Beolach, Madison Violet, and the Town Heroes.

Other well-known regional entertainers that are part of the festival this year include Lennie Gallant, Bruce Guthro, J. P. Cormier and Men of the Deeps.