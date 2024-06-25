Country Harbour Gun Club Receives $50,000 from the Province

Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow has announced $50,000 in funding for the Country Harbour Gun Club.

The Country Harbour Gun Glub, which is celebrating 50 years in operation this year, hosts recreational activities such as baseball tournaments, community breakfasts, bingo and dart leagues, and is a gathering place for dances, funeral receptions, birthdays and reunions. The funding will go towards a new roof and replacement of windows for energy efficiency.

The grant is part of a series of announcements taking place across the province.