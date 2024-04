Riverside International Speedway is giving you a chance to win a 3 day weekend pass, we have 2 to give away. You’ll have seats to see some awesome racing and a concert from Juno Award winners “The James Barker Band” for the first ever Country Rocks Riverside show. Dates June 28 – 30th. Like our page https://www.facebook.com/989XFMAnnouncers, lik the post, comment and share, we’ll make the draws on April 12th.