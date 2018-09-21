County council is looking to add an energy manager

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish is applying to Efficiency Nova Scotia for a co-funded on-site energy manager position. The county is looking to partner with Paq’tnkek and other municipalities on the project.

McCarron said the county was doing some work on energy projects both on its own and with Paq’tnkek and decided to give try for the energy manager position.

McCarron said if the county is selected, they will need a memorandum of understanding to iron out the finer details if they end up sharing with other municipal bodies.