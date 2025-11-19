Antigonish County Council Sending Letter to Premier Over Cell Coverage

Antigonish County Council is sending a letter directly to Premier Tim Houston about cell coverage in the municipality. Warden Nicholas MacInnis said the plan is to CC all other municipalities in the letter.

MacInnis quoted another councillor noting they want to get the attention of media and the government about the issue, noting he`s been hearing about a lack of cell coverage in the municipality for years, adding it came up a number of times at the council table.

MacInnis said the lack of coverage is disappointing for rural businesses, noting a lot of people use cell phones for work.

The only change MacInnis says he has seen is a decline in coverage. He said he isn`t sure what the issue is, noting he`s heard different things.