County of Antigonish Accessibility Plan will Soon be Posted Online

Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish heard an update on the county’s accessibility plan last night during a regular monthly meeting.

Following the meeting, Warden Owen McCarron said the plan shows the need for accessibility

within the community, noting a wide range of people worked on the plan. McCarron pointed to items already completed, like mobi mats at Pomquet Beach and Cape Jack Beach, as well as work at the municipal offices in terms of making them more accessible.

He said the plan is really at a starting point and looks at areas in which the municipality can have a direct impact.

McCarron said the county welcomes feedback, noting the plan will be available on the county’s website shortly.