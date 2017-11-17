County of Antigonish adopts shared Strategy Strategy on Recreation

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish has adopted a shared strategy for advancing recreation. The strategy will be part of the

municipality’s guiding framework for municipal recreation within the county.

The adoption of the shared strategy will help guide the recreation department in developing a new recreation and physical activity leader plan. The 5 part plan will help achieve the vision for increasing recreation within the area.

The goals include more active living, inclusion and access, connect people and nature, having supportive environments and increased recreation capacity.