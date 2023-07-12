County of Antigonish Awards Tender for Water Tank in St. Joseph’s

Antigonish County Council approved around $490,000 for the purchase and installation of a water tank for the St. Joseph’s waterline extension and water tank project. Greatario is the company that will install the tank.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron explained the county split the project into two pieces, noting the line construction is one piece and the tank is another. He explained Greatario specializes in water tank installation, noting it is similar to the tank, though not as big, as the one on Post Road.

Ron Chisholm Hydro Seeding previously received the contract for the waterline extension in St. Josephs.