County of Antigonish installs Mobi Mat at Pomquet Beach

A local beach is now easier to access.

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish installed a Mobi Mat from the boardwalk to the

high water line at Pomquet Beach Monday.

Meaghan MacNeil, physical activity coordinator with the county’s recreation department, said the county heard about similar mats being installed in Inverness from councillor Gary Mattie, who is in a wheelchair. From there, recreation director Marlene Melanson got the ball rolling.

MacNeil said the matts make the beach accessible by wheeled devices such as strollers and wheelchairs.

The province did the installation work, made an adapted picnic table, and also made change rooms and washrooms more accessible.