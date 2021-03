While the County of Antigonish received a community spirit award from Lt.-Gov. Arthur J

LeBlanc, Warden Owen McCarron gave the credit to residents.

The awards are usually handed out annually to four Nova Scotia Communities. McCarron explained this year it went to every municipality in recognition of the tough year the province saw with covid 19 as well as the resilience of residents.

McCarron said he appreciated receiving the award from the province and LeBlanc