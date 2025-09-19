County of Antigonish Restocks Drinking Water Supply

The County of Antigonish has restocked its supply of drinking water, and is available for pickup at the Public Works Office.

Eligible residents may collect up to 4L of drinking water per person, per day, for a maximum of 4 people per household. Water is available for pickup at the Municipal Public Works Office at 261 Beech Hill Road, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., while supplies last. Questions can be directed to 902-863-5004.

Since launching in August, the county distributed more than 800 cases of water to local households.