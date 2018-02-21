County of Antigonish Snow Removal Budget is Good Shape thanks to a Mild Winter

Owen McCarron says that salt trucks and plows have been relatively stationary this winter, which will hopefully spin into some budget savings. An uneventful winter means that the County of Antigonish has been spending less money clearing snow, which has the Warden even more excited for Spring. So far,Owen McCarron says that salt trucks and plows have been relatively stationary this winter, which will hopefully spin into some budget savings.

McCarron says there is always a worry that winter weather can flip a budget upside down:

McCarron says that minimal snowfall is good for the books, so this winter has the potential to result in a small amount of savings. McCarron adds that the 2018 budget will likely drop in mid May, but the County is still receiving funding requests from different groups at this time.