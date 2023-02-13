Court Hearing on Antigonish County Decision to Amalgamate with Town to be Held in July

A Supreme Court hearing on the Municipality of the County of Antigonish’s decision to

amalgamate with the town is set for July 7.

Justice Frank Hoskins set the date during a court date this morning in front of a capacity crowd at the Antigonish Court House. Lawyer Don MacDonald represented the three residents named in the challenge of the decision while Robert Grant represented the county.

Late last year, three residents representing local community group Let Antigonish Decide served notice to the Municipality of the County of Antigonish that the group intended to file an application with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to quash the October 20th motion of council to move forward with the consolidation of the town and county of Antigonish.