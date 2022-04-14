COVID-19 cases continue to Rise in Nova Scotia, 14 Deaths Reported in the Past Week

The province’s weekly COVID-19 date is showing a continued increase in the number of lab-confirmed infections.

For the six day period ending April 11th, provincial health officials indicate there were 6,912 positive PCR tests performed at the lab. There were 72 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19. There were 14 COVID-19 deaths reported during that period.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang says he’s not surprised in the upward trend in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, driven in part by the highly contagious BA.2 variant. With holiday weekend coming up, Strang urges Nova Scotians to exercise caution.

Strang says his federal counterpart, Dr. Theresa Tam indicated this week Canada has entered a sixth wave, and Nova Scotia is no different; case numbers have been high in recent weeks and it’s an indication that the pandemic is not over