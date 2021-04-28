COVID-19 Case Identified at SAERC in Port Hawkesbury

The province is reporting one local school with a COVID-19 case.

In a release last night, the Education department says the infection was discovered at SAERC in Port Hawkesbury. SAERC, like all private and public schools across the province is moving to at-home learning as of today. SAERC will undergo a deep cleaning.

Public health will be in touch with any close contacts and advise next steps, including testing. Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Out of an abundance of caution, public health is recommending that all students and staff be tested. No self-isolation is required, unless people have been identified as a close contact by public health or have symptoms.