COVID-19 Infections in Nova Scotia Rising

The province’s weekly COVID-19 report shows a continued increase in positive lab tests as a result of the highly infectious and transmissible variants. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are also increasing.

However, the province states the risk of severe illness continues to be lower than in previous waves.

For the week-long period ending April 6th, there were 6,991 positive PCR tests performed at labs with 61 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 and 32 discharges. There were also eight covid 19 related deaths.

Responding to criticism of the province’s COVID-19 reports, chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang noted he believes he has always been honest with residents and will continue in that manner.

The province also announced long-term care residents and adults 70 and older in Nova Scotia will soon be able to book a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.