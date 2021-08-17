COVID-19 Protocols in Place at Polling Stations in Provincial Election

Voting in this provincial election is going to look different for Nova Scotians casting ballots today. Elections Nova Scotia spokesperson Naomi Shelton says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency enacted a number of measures at polling stations to keep voters and workers safe.

Shelton says each voter will also be given a pencil.

Shelton says in the lead up to election day, it encouraged Nova Scotians to vote early either via write-in ballot, continuous polls at returning offices, community polls and advance polls.

During early voting, 176,793 ballots were cast before election day. In the 2017 provincial election, 118,623 early votes were cast.