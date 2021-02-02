COVID-19 slowing local groups in Pictou County that receive Municipal Grants

A Pictou County councillor is wondering how council should deal with an unexpected side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. At Monday night’s meeting of council, a motion was passed to grant extensions for several municipal grants that have not been fully spent. Councillor David Parker asked if it would be possible for council to pass a blanket extension for all current municipal grants, noting that many groups have not been able to meet as frequently for spending decisions, and that many projects have been delayed due to the pandemic. Council and staff agreed to look into the matter for next month’s meeting.