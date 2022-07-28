COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Now Available for Children Six Months to Under Five Years

Parents and guardians of children aged six months to under five years can book their child’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment, beginning today.

Provincial Health Department officials say children will need two doses of the Moderna COVID- 19 vaccine at least eight weeks apart. Moderately to severely immunocompromised children will require three doses of vaccine, with at least four weeks between the first and second dose, and eight weeks between the second and third. Children will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their last dose.

Health officials add pregnant people who have not had a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant and whose babies are due before November 30th should get an additional dose as soon as possible.

Appointments can be booked online at novascotia.ca/vaccination or by calling 1-833-797-7772. Initial supply of the vaccine for children in this age group is limited but more appointments will be added once shipments arrive from the federal government.