COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available for Nova Scotians aged 35 and older

People aged 35 and older in Nova Scotia can now book appointments for the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at clinics across the province.

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.

The province’s goal continues to be to immunize as many Nova Scotians as quickly as possible, based on age, to reach a high rate of population immunity.