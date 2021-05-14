Tim Horton's Antigonish
COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available for Nova Scotians aged 35 and older

People aged 35 and older in Nova Scotia can now book appointments for the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at clinics across the province.

 Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed.

 All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.

 The province’s goal continues to be to immunize as many Nova Scotians as quickly as possible, based on age, to reach a high rate of population immunity.