COVID-19 Vaccines for Children aged Six Months to Four Years will soon be Available in Nova Scotia

Parents and guardians of children aged six months to four years old will soon be able to book their child’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Children will be able to receive Moderna’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently the only one approved in Canada for this age group.

Appointments for children aged six months to four years old will open for booking in early August online at novascotia.ca/vaccination or by calling 1-833-797-7772. Vaccine scheduling by phone is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Initial supply of the vaccine for children in this age group will be limited, but more appointments will be added once shipments from the federal government arrive.