KVS Electrical
Advertisement

Coyle recognizes the contributions of Joan Dillon in the Senate

This entry was posted in News on .
Nova Scotia Senator Mary Coyle paid tribute to the late Joan Dillon in the Upper Chamber

Joan Dillon, in a 2006 photo when she received the Order of Nova Scotia

yesterday.  Dillon, a driving force behind X-Project, died earlier this year.  Dillon spend four decades with X-Project, where students visited the communities of Paqtnkek , Pictou Landing, Sunnyville, Lincolnville, and Uper Big Tracadie; providing small-group educational assistance, mentoring, workshops and recreation programs.

Coyle told the Senate Dillion was a local hero, a champion of children and youth, a promoter of racial harmony, lover of poetry and a dear friend.
Coyle says Dillon was someone you could never say no.  Coyle says  by her example, Dillon made all of want to be better versions of ourselves