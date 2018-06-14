Coyle recognizes the contributions of Joan Dillon in the Senate

Nova Scotia Senator Mary Coyle paid tribute to the late Joan Dillon in the Upper Chamber yesterday. Dillon, a driving force behind X-Project, died earlier this year. Dillon spend four decades with X-Project, where students visited the communities of Paqtnkek , Pictou Landing, Sunnyville, Lincolnville, and Uper Big Tracadie; providing small-group educational assistance, mentoring, workshops and recreation programs.

Coyle told the Senate Dillion was a local hero, a champion of children and youth, a promoter of racial harmony, lover of poetry and a dear friend.

Coyle says Dillon was someone you could never say no. Coyle says by her example, Dillon made all of want to be better versions of ourselves