Craft Beer Festival Planned for Antigonish

Craft brewers are coming to town.

CACL Antigonish, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59, and Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre are partnering to host Antigonish Craft Beer Festival on March 30. The event will feature craft brewers from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, including The Townhouse, Half Cocked and 9 Zero 2 from Antigonish.

The evening will feature sampling, food, and live entertainment.

Tickets are on sale no online or at the CACL cafe or Legion lounge. Admission includes a souvenir beer glass and eight samples. Designated driver tickets are also available and additional drink tickets will also be on sale.

Proceeds from the event will support the three organizing bodies.