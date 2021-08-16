Craig Slaunwhite wins Nova Truck Centres Make A Wish 150 at Scotia Speedworld

Craig Slaunwhite of Terence Bay picked up his first win of the season at the Nova Truck Centres

Make A Wish 150 Sunday afternoon at Scotia Speedworld in Halifax. Slaunwhite had posted three second and one third place finishes this season.

Jarrett Butcher of Porter’s Lake finished second while Ashton Tucker of Lyttleton, New Brunswick came in third.

The Toursec Thunder and Lightning cars were first on the track in a 25-lap feature. Jamie Dillman crossed the finish line first in the Lightning Class followed by Chad Stinson and Marshall Bezanson. Dave Matthews took the checkered flag in the Thunder class, Cody Byrne was second and Nic Baker was third.

Craig MacDonald of Waverly won the Maritime League of Legends Fleet Brake 50. Sam Rogers of Lower Onslow was second, followed by Colton Noble of Nine Mile River in third.

Next up for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is the Wilson Equipment Twin 75’s next Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in James River.