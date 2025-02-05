Creative Pictou County Launches Fund-raising Campaign

Creative Pictou County is launching a fund-raising campaign for the year at its new space this weekend.

Art Forward 2025, running this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the deCoste Culture Hub artist studio, will feature art demonstrations, previews of upcoming programming and events, and the launch of the Creative Pictou County fundraising campaign, Vision 2025.

Creative Pictou County is a not-for-profit group dedicated to supporting arts and culture in Picotu County. Vivianne LaRiviere, chair for Creative Pictou County, said they would like to be able raise $50,000 over the year through the campaign.

All the funds raised through Vision 2025 will support Creative Pictou County`s work in fostering a thriving and inclusive arts community that also adds to the region`s economic and cultural vitality.