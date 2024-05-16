Creative Pictou County to Host Economic Forum for Artists

Creative Pictou County is set to host the first Economic Development Forum for Artists: Becoming an Art town on June 7 and 8.

Carissa Ainslie, executive director for Creative Pictou County, said the new board chair for Creative Pictou County, Dr. Vivian LaRiviere had an idea of bringing people together to discuss how to make the Town of Pictou an arts destination and things snowballed from there.

The weekend will kick off with a Mingle, Munchies and Mocktails networking event at the Pictou Community New Horizons on Friday June 7 from 5:30pm – 7pm.

Saturday June 8, will begin with a community of champions panel moderated by Pictou County Partnership CEO Wade Tibbo. He will be joined by Eric Stackhouse, Chief Librarian for the Pictou, Antigonish Regional Library; Michelle Young, Community Development Officer for the Town of Pictou; Crystal Murray, Editor In Chief Saltscapes Magazine and President of Advocate Media; and Troy Greencorn, Executive Director for deCoste Performing Arts Centre

For the rest of the day, gallery owner, sculptor and community leader Paul Portelli will share his experience of transforming communities into art destinations.

Attendees are expected to include include artists, policy makers, community leaders and anyone who wishes to see their town become an art destination. For more information, please visit creativepictoucounty.com