Crew of Fishing Vessel Based in Country Harbour Isolating after Several Crew Members Test Positive for COVID-19

The crew of a fishing vessel based out Country Harbour are isolating after several members tested positive for COVID-19. The ship, the Mersey Venture set sail on a groundfish trip about 10 to 12 days ago. The vice president of Mersey Seafoods, the owner of the vessel, Alan Cameron says all crew members are double vaccinated, as required under Transport Canada regulations, and all were tested prior to sailing by its medical provider Praxis. Cameron says several crew tested positive about a week into the trip. Cameron says out of the abundance of caution, the company asked the captain to return to Country Harbour.

Cameron says Praxis tested all 25 crew members once they landed to ensure everyone could then follow Public Health guidelines based on their results. Cameron says fortunately those who are positive are only dealing with mild symptoms. Cameron says the company has arranged a facility for the crew to isolate.