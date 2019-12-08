Listen Live
Chase the Ace at the Mulgrave Fire Hall is cancelled tonight and will resume Dec. 14 same time.
UPDATE - 2:15pm New Glasgow Regional Police have located 85 year old Minerva Emma Chisholm of New Glasgow safe and sound. Thanks to all who shared this information.
Three injured in Beech Hill Road collision on Saturday10:31 am | Read Full Article
Three people were sent to hospital following a collision between a pick-up truck and a car just before 2:30 Saturday afternoon at the Beech Hill & Trunk 4 intersection. RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke tells our newsroom that the two occupants of the car were taken to St. Martha’s with serious injuries, with the driver later […]
Part of Highway 102 closed for overpass demolition12:13 pm | Read Full Article
Note for those travelling to Halifax this weekend: a stretch of Highway 102 in Halifax is closed while the old Highway 103 overpass is being demolished. The Department of Transportation & Infrastructure Renewal says southbound motorists will be detoured onto the westbound side of Highway 103 at Exit 1A, while northbound motorists will be detoured […]
Sports Roundup – December 8 *Updated 9: 20 AM*6:28 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The Pictou County Scotians lost a close match, falling 5-4 to the Brookfield Elks. Tonight, the Scotians host the Antigonish Bulldogs at the Trenton Arena. Puck drops 6pm. In the MHL, the Pictou County Weeks Crushers narrowly defeated the Truro Bearcats 3-2. The Crushers’ road trip continues in Yarmouth, where they play the […]