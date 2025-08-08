Cross Canada cyclist supporting mental health visits Antigonish

Rudy Uhl came through Antigonish yesterday as he runs and bikes across Canada in support of the Canadian mental Health Association.

The North Vancouver native said he got into cycling during Covid, during which time he struggled with his mental health. He also lost some friends and former teammates to suicide. Plans to bike across Canada then changed to biking in support of mental health, while also electing to do an ultra-marathon in every province, completing his 9th run of about 50 kilometres Wednesday in Westville.

The plan was to leave the Antigonish Area today and head through Cape Breton on the way to Newfoundland, where he will wrap up his trip. He hopes to be done by August 15. To offer support for the ride, with all of the money raised going to the Canadian Mental health Association, people can visit his Instagram page at rudy.uhl

or Donations can be made to cmha.donordrive.com/campaigns/BAR-100-100